Mankato Energy Center sold to Southwest Generation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Xcel Energy announces the sale of the Mankato Energy Center. The natural gas-fired power plant will be sold to Denver-Based Southwest Generation for $680 million.
The funds from the sale will be used, in part, to support COVID-19 recovery efforts.
The 760-megawatt plant will continue to provide electricity to the company’s Upper Midwest customers. Current Xcel employees are expected to continue working at the plant and Xcel Energy will continue buying power from the facility.
The sale is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020.
