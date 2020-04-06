Mankato and North Mankato libraries launch Books by Mail program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A newly awarded grant allows Blue Earth and Nicollet county residents to get their next read right from their mailbox.
The grant comes from the COVID-19 Community Response Fund. It’s allowing places like the Blue Earth County and North Mankato Taylor Libraries to send books to residents by mail.
Starting Monday, residents who want to receive materials should call the library to arrange delivery of up to three items. All users must have a Library Card. You can also apply for one over the phone. The program is free and items can be returned at your convenience. There will be no fines for late materials.
To learn more visit the Blue Earth County libraries at www.beclibrary.org or call 507-304-4001. For more information from the North Mankato Taylor Library, visit www.northmankato.com/taylorlibrary or call 507-345-5120.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.