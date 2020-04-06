MDH: 30 total deaths tied to COVID-19, total of 986 confirmed positive cases

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports one additional death tied to COVID-19, bringing the total to 30. There are now 986 positive cases, and 410 of those have recovered.
As of Monday, 115 people are currently hospitalized, with 57 of them in the ICU. 223 patients total have been hospitalized.
The total number of tests conducted is 24,227.
For further information from the Minnesota Department of Health, visit www.health.state.mn.us
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 946 positive cases statewide. There have been 25 deaths tied to COVID-19.
