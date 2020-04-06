Minnesota to ensure workers comp to responders with COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Legislature reconvenes Tuesday to pass a bill ensuring that first responders and health care workers who contract COVID-19 qualify for workers compensation without having to prove they contracted it on the job.
Minnesota’s count of confirmed cases rose to 986 on Monday, up 51 from Sunday.
The number of deaths rose by one to 30.
As of Monday 115 patients were hospitalized, up 11 from Sunday, with 57 in intensive care, up nine from Sunday.
A Minnesota Senate panel heard testimony that a state budget that once boasted a projected $1.5 billion surplus will take an enormous hit.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.