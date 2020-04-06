Sisters launch Pledge a Meal Initiative

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two sisters team up with restaurants in New Ulm to make sure those in need are being fed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mary Gilles and her sister Lindsay have launched Pledge A Meal New Ulm. The pair plans to work with a variety of restaurants willing to help out. Anyone interested in pledging a meal can then call one of the participating restaurants and The meals will then be given to New Ulm families in need.
"We have a lot of unknowns right now for the time being and it would just be nice to be able to help those that may be impacted by losing a job or maybe their small business is closing temporarily. There is a lot of worry and fear out there right now and we just want to make sure people are being taken care of.
People who are interested in a meal can also email us, and if someone pledges a meal, we call the person on the list, and we will tell them when it can be picked up. If we have more pledges than people on our list, we would make sure those get distributed to a family or other people in our community, for example, police department, medical center," says Gilles.
To stay up to date with the restaurants taking pledges, or to sign up to be a recipient of a donated meal, you can message the Pledge a Meal New Ulm Facebook page or email them at pledgeamealnewulm@gmail.com.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.