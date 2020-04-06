Social distancing visits from the Easter Bunny

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the Easter Bunny having to cancel a number of its appearances at local stores and malls amid the COVID-19 outbreak, one local business is making sure he’s still hopping around town.
Bellissimo Paint and Coatings is working with the Easter Bunny, having him stop outside of homes across the region all week long, all while sporting a handmade face mask and practicing social distancing of course.
“So many different businesses getting innovative which is, we love business, we love small business and entrepreneurship. So we were trying to think of what we could do, and the Easter Bunny actually just called me and we thought let’s get out there and get Easter back because so many people were saying they felt like Easter had been canceled,” says Justin Ek from Bellissimo Paint and Coatings.
The Easter Bunny will be making visits from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. To request a visit from the Easter Bunny, all you have to do is message the Bellissimo Paint and Coatings Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.