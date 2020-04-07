Appointments being accepted to dispose of household hazardous waste

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — The Blue Earth County Household Hazardous Waste Facility announced Monday that it will not be opened with normal season hours at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing requirements.
Beginning Tuesday, April 7, residents of Blue Earth, Nicollet and Le Sueur Counties will be able to drop off their household hazardous materials by appointment only.
Although this service is becoming available to residents, Blue Earth County is still advising and encouraging residents to abide by Gov. Tim Walz’ Stay at Home Executive Order. Because of this, the service will only be provided on a limited basis for residents with pressing disposal needs.
Blue Earth, Nicollet and Le Sueur County residents will be able to make appointments:
In addition, there will not be any Saturday appointments until further notice.
Residents who make appointments can enter through the main gate and pull up to the facility. Residents will be asked to provide proof of residence upon arrival.
In order to minimize contact with staff, residents will be required to unload their own materials.
The Product Reuse area of the facility will not be open or available until further notice as well.
Anyone who is interested in making an appointment can do so by calling Blue Earth County Property and Environmental Resources at (507) 304-4251.
Visit Blue Earth County Household Hazardous Waste Facility’s website for additional information, including a list of accepted items.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.