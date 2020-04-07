Bar owner charged after allegedly not following governor’s order

57-year-old David Schuster, of Winnebago, is charged in Faribault County with one count of violating an emergency order. According to the criminal complaint, police noticed Shooters Bar was open with a handful of customers drinking inside on March 22, almost a week after bars and restaurants were ordered to close to those dining in. The customers were asked to leave, and eventually did, once a sheriff’s deputy arrived. Schuster’s court appearance is set for May 19. If convicted, he faces up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.