CenterPoint Energy Foundation establishes $1.5 million COVID-19 Relief Fund

“During this challenging time, the safety and well-being of CenterPoint Energy’s customers, employees, contractors and communities we serve remain a top priority,” said John W. Somerhalder II, interim president and chief executive officer of CenterPoint Energy. “We hope to assist the most vulnerable of our population who are experiencing significant challenges resulting from the COVID-19 crisis. Through the CenterPoint Energy Foundation’s contributions to local nonprofit organizations, we will strive to make a positive difference in the communities where we live and work.”