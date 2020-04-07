CenterPoint Energy Foundation establishes $1.5 million COVID-19 Relief Fund

(KEYC) — CenterPoint Energy announced Monday that its foundation will contribute $1.5 million to nonprofit organizations, agencies and causes that are committed to supporting those who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.
Qualifying nonprofit organizations, agencies and causes include those located in CenterPoint Energy’s utility footprint of Minnesota, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas.
The company’s COVID-19 Relief Fund will include $1 million in direct contributions, as well as up to $500,000 in matching gifts for employees’ contributions to qualifying 501(c)3 organizations.
“During this challenging time, the safety and well-being of CenterPoint Energy’s customers, employees, contractors and communities we serve remain a top priority,” said John W. Somerhalder II, interim president and chief executive officer of CenterPoint Energy. “We hope to assist the most vulnerable of our population who are experiencing significant challenges resulting from the COVID-19 crisis. Through the CenterPoint Energy Foundation’s contributions to local nonprofit organizations, we will strive to make a positive difference in the communities where we live and work.”
Organizations that are interested in applying for CenterPoint Energy’s COVID-19 Relief Fund are encouraged to visit the company’s website for additional information.
CenterPoint Energy is the largest natural gas utility in Minnesota, serving more than 860,000 residential and business customers.
