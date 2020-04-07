Community finds creative way to get people walking outside

ELYSIAN, Minn. (KEYC) — A teddy bear hunt is allowing people to get outside, stretch the legs and walk a little bit in Elysian.
The community fundraiser includes almost every business in town, hoping to keep light on businesses struggling during the pandemic.
Participants have until April 21 to search for and mark down where teddy bears are throughout the town.
Located at businesses around town, winners will be declared April 22 where they will receive a gift card to a local business.
“The teddy bear idea I thought we could cover a lot of businesses, so we could cover all the restaurants, the gyms that were closed and the hair salons. We are just trying to help our neighbors get through this time,” explained Susan Morsching, owner of Elysian Auto Service and event creator.
To enter the contest, post a picture proving your participation and how many bears you found to the Elysian Auto Service Facebook page.
