FOCP reflects on 10 years of feeding area children

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Feeding our Community Partners (FOCP) celebrates year 10 of providing meals to children in the Greater Mankato Area.
The idea sprung in 2008, after a study examined the gaps in missing meals for area families.
Two years later, a group of volunteers aimed to combat that, starting with serving meals to children at Franklin Elementary.
“They had 30 students and at the time the volunteers that began this initiative, they were actually packing the bags of food on a dining room table. As it grew they needed more space so it grew into a kinda like a glorified closet where people would be shoulder to shoulder packing bags," said FOCP Marketing and Communications Manager Holly Dodge.
By bags Dodge means, bags of food of course. From there the initiative has grown into the powerhouse it is today. Serving 1,100 from 5 school districts within 10 communities.
FOCP’s main outsource is their Backpack Food and Powerhouse Pack Program, that each provide children nutritious meals for school days and weekends.
“Hunger is very diverse and it looks different for everybody and a lot of the families that we are assisting comes from working families that kinda fall in that gap,” added Dodge.
Amid the current pandemic, FOCP’s programs are in high demand, now offering delivery to student’s homes.
Reflecting, Dodge says its the community support driving the last 10 years.
“On a regular basis we have hundreds and hundreds of volunteers come to our space each and every year to pack and provide these food packs. So the work we do couldn’t be possible without our community," said Dodge.
