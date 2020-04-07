Governor Walz announces new service to help child care providers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz announcing a new ordering process to help child care providers amid the pandemic.
It’s made possible through a partnership between CUB Foods and its parent company United Natural Foods Inc. along with the Governor’s Children’s Cabinet.
The goal is to make sure child care providers have access to products they need to continue providing care to the children of emergency and other essential workers.
Child care providers can visit mn.gov/childcare/ to learn more.
