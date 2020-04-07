House explosion injures Mapleton man

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) — A rural Mapleton man was airlifted following a house explosion.
It happened on 568th Avenue, just north of the Blue Earth and Faribault County line, around 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Emergency responders from the surrounding area were called to the scene.
“We were called out to this rural residence for a patient that said his house blew up. He was able to drive to the Mapleton Fire Department. At that point, he was transported by air to St. Paul Regions for burns. When the deputies came out to the scene, they suspected a gas leak that was ignited when an appliance was turned on. They were the lone occupant of the house,” explained Lt. Tony Adams, of the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities added there was a small fire in the basement that was extinguished, along with blown-out windows.
The cause will be investigated by a fire marshal.
