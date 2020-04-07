House explosion injures Mapleton man

“We were called out to this rural residence for a patient that said his house blew up. He was able to drive to the Mapleton Fire Department. At that point, he was transported by air to St. Paul Regions for burns. When the deputies came out to the scene, they suspected a gas leak that was ignited when an appliance was turned on. They were the lone occupant of the house,” explained Lt. Tony Adams, of the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Department.