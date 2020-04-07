Impact of coronavirus concerns on those with epilepsy

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Though patients with chronic neurologic conditions like epilepsy are not at increased risk to contract COVID-19, experts say the stress caused by the pandemic could have some potential side effects to take note of.
“We know that stress increases the environment for headaches and or seizures to occur,” says Dr. Joseph Sirven, a Mayo Clinic neurologist.
“So all of this stress, all of this obsessing of what’s going on in the world can have this negative effect that it increases the chance for siezures and migraines. and that’s something we have to find a way to de-stress, de-obsess about it,” says Dr. Sirven.
To help patients with epilepsy or seizures, Dr. Sirven suggests creating a seizure action plan with a health care provider. He also recommends having all of your medication on hand, having both what you need for daily use and in times of stress, he says this might be the time to do a three-month prescription refill plan.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.