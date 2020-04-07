International students face financial adversity, unemployment as campus remains closed

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - International students at Minnesota State University, Mankato face financial problems as the university remains temporarily closed.
International students make up about 10 percent of the population on campus, and many of them are worried about their financial and employment safety.
Many of them seek employment through the university which is one of their only means to earn money due to their student visa status.
The students say they want the university to do more to assist them as the nation feels the impact of the pandemic.
“But on the other hand, they are forgetting how the students will survive while they have no family members here. Many of them have lost their jobs. That means they are having great financial difficulties, but at the same time, they have to deal with the expenses of paying tuition they have to pay their rent, they have to pay all other utilities and also buy food,” says Dolly Baruah, a representative for international students on campus.
The students have been in communication with university officials who say they are moving forward with plans to assist those studying abroad here.
“Students have lost their employment because the services are not needed. However, the university has stepped up. They will get paid even if their immediate work assignment - they’re not able to do it virtually,” says Interim Dean of Global Education Anne Dahlman.
The issue of unemployment is being addressed, but these students are also worried about their health and the medical costs of going to the hospital.
Currently, their student visas cover costs if they were to seek medical assistance on campus. But it’s only open on weekdays and not on the weekend.
“Students are worried about just to buy food because they have less money. Now in case of emergency, they go to the hospital and the bill comes, for example $200, the university will cover one hundred. The rest of the one hundred the student has to pay,” says Baruah.
The university is also actively working towards providing food to international students facing financial adversity.
“The Campus Cupboard briefly closed, but it’s been reopened tomorrow. The Campus Cupboard is a food shelf where students can get food for free. So that’s one way,” says Dahlman.
The students say they would like the university to waive some rent and tuition costs to help ease their financial burden.
“We are not allowed to travel now. So we are stuck here and we cannot speak to the government because we are not a citizen. So who are we dependent on - the university. That’s why we are making the request the request to the university and the university has the power to talk to the higher positions,” says Baruah.
The university is actively working to address the issues these students have brought forth.
"We have a simple email for international students: international@mnsu.edu. We triage all questions and answer every single message and have them. Again, we have a team that it’s their full-time job right now to address every message, " says Dahlman.
One impending issue students are worried about is this summer, when even fewer jobs are available on campus in between semesters.
