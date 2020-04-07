Iowa Lakes Community College announces opening of summer, fall registration

By Jake Rinehart | April 6, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT - Updated April 6 at 9:00 PM

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KEYC) — Iowa Lakes Community College announced Monday that summer and fall class registration is now open to current and incoming students.

New or inactive students will need to apply for admission prior to registering for courses.

Iowa Lakes offers courses online, face-to-face, hybrid and hybrid fast track courses, as well as via the Iowa Lakes Video Conferencing/Television System, which is available on all five of its campuses.

Currently, the college announced that it will be conducting all classes online for the remainder of the spring semester, but the college has not yet announced if summer classes will be conducted in the same manner due to the COVID-19 virus.

Visit Iowa Lakes Community College’s website for additional information about summer and fall registration.

Course Schedules

