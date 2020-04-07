Local colleges adapting to recruiting dead period

“MSU we’re always recruiting in some capacity, so everybody that we still had in the queue or on our list, we’re still communicating. Still getting committments and all that, in the original dead period you weren’t able to get signings or anything like that. It seems like they’ve backed off on that so on the 16th we’ll be able to start signing again, but the actual dead period is moved on for another month. Really for us, we updated our facilities video, kind of the week before we were asked to work from home. That’s good to get that out to people, and the school has done a good job with virtual tours. It’s obviously a leap of faith with some of the recruits, and it makes it a little bit more difficult when they can’t come to campus,” said Chris Parno, MSU associate head track and field coach.