Local colleges adapting to recruiting dead period

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The NCAA's recruiting dead period runs through the month of May as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
Sports Director Rob Clark tells us what that means for collegiate programs.
While sports are on hold for now, recruiting at the college level can still take place during this dead period as long as it’s done by phone or e-mail and not in person.
The MSU track and field program has enjoyed plenty of success over the years relying on the recruiting process to bring in future conference champions and All-Americans.
“MSU we’re always recruiting in some capacity, so everybody that we still had in the queue or on our list, we’re still communicating. Still getting committments and all that, in the original dead period you weren’t able to get signings or anything like that. It seems like they’ve backed off on that so on the 16th we’ll be able to start signing again, but the actual dead period is moved on for another month. Really for us, we updated our facilities video, kind of the week before we were asked to work from home. That’s good to get that out to people, and the school has done a good job with virtual tours. It’s obviously a leap of faith with some of the recruits, and it makes it a little bit more difficult when they can’t come to campus,” said Chris Parno, MSU associate head track and field coach.
This winter, the Mavericks qualified almost 20 athletes for the NCAA Division II indoor track and field championships as the program continues to draw in some of the top competitors in the nation.
“Coaching is a lot of fun, but obviously you want to coach good athletes and get to the highest level. When I first got here, it was setting forth and building relationships with coaches, programs, and junior colleges and all that. Obviously you have to deliver a good experience to the recruits. If you’re getting an athlete from high school or junior college for the first time, make sure they have a good experience. It’s to the point now where our program gets a lot of interest with results, but we still have to get out there and do the work. That’ll always be the biggest thing. It’s been a blast, and when people you’re calling know people on the team, that helps knowing they’re having a great experience as well,” said Parno.
Right now, the current recruiting dead period will run through May 31st.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.