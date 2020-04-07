MDH: 34 total deaths tied to COVID-19, total of 1,069 confirmed positive cases

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports four more deaths tied to COVID-19, bringing the total to 34. There are now 1,068 positive cases, and 549 of those have recovered.


Updated April 7, 2020
- Total positive: 1,069
- Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 549
- Total approximate number of completed tests: 29,260
- Total approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 8,922
- Total approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 20,338
- Deaths: 34
- Total cases requiring hospitalization: 242
- Hospitalized as of today: 120
- Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 64
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 1,048 positive cases statewide. There have been 26 deaths tied to COVID-19.
