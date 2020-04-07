Minnesota schools take part in the “Be the Light” initiative

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hundreds of schools are leaving the lights on at baseball and football stadiums, even with their seasons on hold.
In Minnesota, they are calling it the “Be the Light” initiative.
It’s an effort to show support and stand in solidarity with their students, staff, and communities. Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial High School has joined the movement, putting their lights on for 20 minutes and 20 seconds in honor of the class of 2020. They’re one of at least 238 Minnesota High Schools taking part.
“Wanting to send a message out, a message of hope to our school district, the residents, parents, families, but especially our graduating seniors. Even during the distance learning we are here; we don't have students in the building but we're here working and we want to convey that message,” says Superintendent Tom Farell.
The Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial High School plans to switch on their lights every Monday through the month of April.
You can find a full list of the schools taking part in the Minnesota State High School League’s Facebook page.
