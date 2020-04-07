Over 15,000 hotels sign up for “Hospitality for Hope”

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - More than 15 thousand hotels across the nation sign up to help out, if needed, during the coronavirus pandemic.
The initiative from the American Hotel and Lodging Association is called ‘Hospitality for Hope’. It’s a list of hotel properties that have offered to provide temporary housing for emergency and health care workers as this health crisis grows.
In Minnesota, 251 hotels have signed up for the initiative. The organization says some hotels could also potentially be used as ‘Alternative Care Sites’ such as an emergency hospital or place for those quarantined to stay if needed.
