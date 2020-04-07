Partners for Affordable Housing seeking Easter donations

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As the Easter holiday approaches, Partners For Affordable Housing puts out the call for donations. They want to help make the holiday special for those in need.
They’re looking for easter baskets, partially or fully assembled, to hand out to a total of 18 families currently living at the Theresa House, Welcome Inn and Union Street Place in St. Peter. They’re hoping to get baskets suitable for both kids and adults.
“A lot of our guests that are staying in our shelters have been through multiple traumas in their lives and we feel it’s our job and our duty to help them feel safe and keeping things normal for them, as normal as possible,” says Kirsten Becker from Partners for Affordable Housing.
Donations should be dropped off by Thursday at noon at Partners For Affordable Housing’s Mankato location. That address is 151 Good Counsel Drive. In order to limit traffic inside the building, donors can drop items off at door 9 and call the facility, or call for curbside pickup.
