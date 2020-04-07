Second MLC employee tests positive for COVID-19

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Martin Luther College in New Ulm reporting a second employee has been diagnosed with COVID-19.The college says the employee was tested at the New Ulm Medical Center and is recovering at home.
President of MLC Mark Zarling, who also tested positive, is also now recovering at home.
Officials say all precautionary measures are being taken to make sure those that came into contact with the employee are being quarantined. The school says the campus environment remains safe at this time.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.