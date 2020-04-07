MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College launches free parking lot Wi-Fi on its North Mankato and Faribault campuses.
At the North Mankato campus, Wi-Fi is available in the West Parking Lot and Door 8. Students and employees can use the “SCC-Encrypted” network by logging in with their StarID and password, which provides access to all internal systems available in the building. Guests of the college can use the “SCC-Public” network.
Minnesota State University, Mankato is also offering free high-speed Wi-Fi access points in its 11-A campus parking lot.
