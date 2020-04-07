8 unanimous picks for All-Decade Team include Brady, Watt

Tom Brady, J.J. Watt and Adrian Peterson are among eight unanimous selections to the 2010s NFL All-Decade Team announced by the NFL and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (AP Photo) (Source: Ann Heisenfelt)
By Barry Wilner | April 6, 2020 at 7:59 PM CDT - Updated April 6 at 7:59 PM

(AP) — Tom Brady, J.J. Watt and Adrian Peterson are among eight unanimous selections to the 2010s NFL All-Decade Team announced by the NFL and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Also chosen on every ballot of the 48-member Hall of Fame selection committee are Von Miller, Aaron Donald, Joe Thomas, Marshal Yanda and Justin Tucker.

All but tackle Thomas and guard Yanda are active.

The 55-member team is comprised only of players who made an AP All-Pro team, a Pro Bowl or a Pro Football Writers of America all-conference squad from 2010-19.

Four of the unanimous players – Brady, Miller, Yanda and Tucker – won Super Bowls during the decade.

