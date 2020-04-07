Walz announces $6.2 million in COVID-19 grants for Minn. Veterans

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday that $6.2 million in total funding is available to eligible veterans who have been affected by COVID-19.
The $6.2 million in funding was included in the COVID-19 response package that was passed by the Minnesota Legislature and signed into law by Walz on March 28.
As of Monday, April 6, the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA) is accepting applications from Minnesota veterans who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The MDVA will be awarding one-time financial relief grants in the amounts of $1,000 to eligible veterans.
“Our veterans — those who raised their hand to serve our country — deserve our support during this challenging time,” Walz said. “I encourage all veterans who may be struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for a grant.”
Eligible applicants for the available grants must be:
- A veteran or the surviving spouse of a deceased veteran as defined by Minnesota Statute 97.447;
- A Minnesota resident, and;
- Negatively financially impacted by COVID-19.
To apply for the Disaster Relief Grant, contact your local County Veterans Service Officer or MDVA Field Operations Representative at FO.MDVA@state.mn.us or apply online by visiting the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs COVID-19 webpage.
To apply for the Special Needs Grant, contact your local County Veterans Service Officer or MDVA Field Operations Representative. To identify or contact your local County Veterans Service Officer, visit MACVSO.org.
Visit the MDVA COVID-19 webpage for additional information.
