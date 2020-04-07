Walz looking into modifying stay at home order

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce further plans on the stay at home order Wednesday afternoon in a briefing.
During a daily press briefing Tuesday he said his team is looking at current trend models to determine the best method to move forward with potential modifications to the order.
Walz said the biggest unknown right now is getting testing capacity up to the volume it needs to be so Minnesotans can get back to doing the activities they enjoy.
“I think what you can expect is we’ll continue doing a lot of the things we’re doing, but I think our plan will be much more refined and I think that’s what a lot of Minnesotans are asking for. That we get it, we did what you asked, now is there a way we can do some other things that still keep us moving the right way,” says Walz.
The number of confirmed cases in Minnesota surpassed one thousand today with four more deaths.
