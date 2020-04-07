When leaders are stricken in office, how do nations act?

General Secretary Yuri Andropov was in power from November 1982 for a little over a year, much of that time permanently in a Moscow hospital after suffering kidney failure. Both his health and his death initially were kept from the nation, until a mourning period was announced. He was succeeded by Konstantin Chernenko, who also spent most of his tenure in charge hospitalized, dying after 13 months in power. A youthful and healthy Mikhail Gorbachev followed them, overseeing the end of the Cold War and dissolution of the Soviet Union several years later.