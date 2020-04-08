American Family Insurance set to return $23 million to Minnesota customers

(KEYC) — American Family Insurance announced Monday that it will return $200 million to customers who are driving a considerable amount less during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Wisconsin-based insurance company announced Wednesday that it will return approximately $23 million to Minnesota customers following approval by Minnesota’s Division of Insurance.
“American Family Insurance customers are at the center of everything we do. They are driving less and experiencing fewer claims. Because of these results, they deserve premium relief,” said Telisa Yancy, American Family chief operating officer.
The premium relief will be sent to customers in the mail in the coming weeks as a one-time full payment of $50 per vehicle that is covered by an American Family personal auto policy. Relief payments will be based on personal auto policies as of March 11, which is the date the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.
American Family Insurance is also offering flexibility in payment deferral, payment plans, the removal of late fees and suspending underwriting and nonrenewal cancelations as Minnesota continues to battle against the virus that has killed 39 of its residents, as of Wednesday, April 8.
In addition, American Family has also extended private passenger automobile coverage to food delivery drivers who are hired by restaurants.
Furthermore, the American Family Insurance group, American Family Dreams Foundation and Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation will provide more than $6.8 million in COVID-19 relief and other non-profits, including a 2:1 match for charitable donations given by its agency owners and employees in their local communities.
Additional information is available on American Family Insurance’s website.
