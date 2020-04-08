Cultivating resiliency in agriculture amid coronavirus uncertainty

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Crop and livestock prices fluctuate, milk is dumped and uncertainty continues as America's farmers and ranchers head into a busy spring season.
That’s why the Upper Midwest Agricultural Safety and Health Center is promoting mental health and healthy habits on the farm.
Joined by a University of Minnesota professor and extension employee and a rural mental health specialist, the Upper Midwest Agricultural Safety and Health Center hosted a webinar about cultivating resiliency in agriculture as rural America tackles all the trials from the coronavirus pandemic and uncertain markets.
“Being intentional is, I love that word, intentional, we have to be intentional of taking care of ourselves,” said rural mental health specialist, Monica Kramer McConkey.
It all starts with the basics.
“Bringing water with them, they need to be sure that what’s packed in their lunch is semi-healthy, they need to be sure they’re keeping lines of communication open with their farming partners, with their wife,” said McConkey.
The main goal is to focus on things you can control during times of uncertainty in the house and in the field.
“And when I say family I mean male, female, farm family, kids, everyone involved, it’s not another one of those ‘uncontrollables’ we pile on, this is completely within our control to handle,” said McConkey.
The webinar also reminded those listening that if you are doing well, feel free to check up on neighbors and family members, especially the younger members.
“Their behaviors may not make sense to us, so it is super important to find out what is behind that behavior or what is the root thought or perception there,” said McConkey.
COVID-19 resources provided by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture can be found here.
