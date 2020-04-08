Exclusively Diamonds use virtual appointments to reach customers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The COVID-19 Pandemic has businesses adapting to find ways to serve their customers that don’t involve face to face interactions. For jewelry stores, that can pose some unique challenges.
However, Exclusively Diamonds in Mankato is already a bit ahead in the game, as they have long used virtual appointments for customers that live outside of our region. Now the store is using technology to serve local customers as well.
“So for example, if a customer is looking for an engagement ring, that is white gold with an oval center diamond, we can showcase items like that for them virtually during that appointment that fit those certain criteria. And if there is a certain budget that customer is working in, we can show styles within that budget so whatever they choose is the right one for them,” says Maria Brown from Exclusively Diamonds.
You can make a virtual appointment by calling them at 507-345-1658 or emailing them at contactus@exclusivelydiamonds.com. Those appointments are done using Facetime or Zoom.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.