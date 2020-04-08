Fletcher resigns from post at Bethany to join Concordia-St. Paul

(KEYC) — The head coach of the men’s basketball and women’s golf teams at Bethany Lutheran College resigned from his post and was named the new head coach of the men’s basketball program at Concordia-St. Paul on Monday.
Fletcher spent the last four seasons as the head coach of the Vikings.
During his time in Mankato, Fletcher was able to guide BLC to its first appearance in the NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Tournament in program history. He would lead the team to the tournament again in the 2019-20 season.
The North Brand, Minnesota, native leaves Bethany Lutheran College after amassing an overall record of 73-33, including a mark of 52-12 against teams from the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC). In addition, Fletcher steered the Vikings Men’s Basketball team to its two most successful seasons in program history in 2017-18, when the team won 20 games (20-9), and in 2019-20, when the team finished with an overall record of 21-7.
Fletcher earned the UMAC Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year in 2017-18 and the UMAC Women’s Golf Coach of the Year for the 2019 season.
