Fletcher resigns from post at Bethany to join Concordia-St. Paul

The North Brand, Minnesota, native leaves Bethany Lutheran College after amassing an overall record of 73-33, including a mark of 52-12 against teams from the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC). In addition, Fletcher steered the Vikings Men’s Basketball team to its two most successful seasons in program history in 2017-18, when the team won 20 games (20-9), and in 2019-20, when the team finished with an overall record of 21-7.