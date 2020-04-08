Iowa Lakes Community College postpones spring commencement ceremony

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KEYC) — Iowa Lakes Community College announced Tuesday that it has decided to postpone its spring commencement ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Iowa Lakes becomes one of the hundreds of post-secondary institutions across the country to postpone its spring commencement ceremony.
School officials said in a news release that the commencement ceremony will now be on July 24, adding that the spring commencement ceremony will be hosted in conjunction with the previously scheduled summer ceremony.
“This has been a tough semester, after transitioning all courses to online delivery, so it only felt right to postpone the spring graduation ceremony and to combine it with our summer ceremony," Executive Dean of Students Julie Williams said. “This will allow us to celebrate and recognize the successes and achievements of our students,”
The postponement of the spring commencement ceremony does not impact students’ ability to graduate. Williams also added that diplomas will be still be sent to students in the mail.
“We highly encourage students that had planned to attend the spring ceremony in May to take part in the July ceremony. It is so important to celebrate the hard work put into earning that degree,” Williams added.
Students who are interested in taking part in the July 24 commencement ceremony are encouraged to contact Daci Curry in the Records Office by email at dcurry@iowalakes.edu.
Visit Iowa Lakes Community College’s website for additional information and further updates as the July 24 ceremony approaches.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.