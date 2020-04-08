Le Center man holds virtual happy hours

LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - You may not be able to go out and enjoy a cold drink and some live music right now, but you can do it from the comfort of your home.
Every night at 5 p.m. Doug Traxler of Le Center holds a virtual happy hour over Facebook live where he plays everything from classic rock to the blues.
Traxler has held his virtual concerts for about two weeks now and plays songs by different artists every night.
“You do feel like you have an audience, for whatever reason, you know you push the button and it’s ‘go time.’ So you kind of have a little shot of courage maybe before you push it and I think my goal is to spread happiness,” says Traxler.
Traxler says he may have to return to work soon, but until then he’ll continue holding his virtual happy hours every evening on his Facebook profile.
Traxler has also released music of his own which can be found on Spotify and iTunes.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.