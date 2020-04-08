Mankato Area Public Schools to close playgrounds to combat COVID-19

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Public Schools’ playgrounds, basketball courts, and tennis courts will be closed by the end of this week due to COVID-19.
The district says the closures benefit health and safety and align with social distancing (also called physical distancing) to avoid person-to-person contact and keep at least six feet away from others.
“Through additional research and collaboration with community partners, it was determined to implement these closures in the best interest of the public,” says Superintendent Paul Peterson in a statement. “We appreciate the feedback from residents, families and parents, and business leaders.”
The district still encourages students and families to enjoy the outdoors while following social distancing guidelines by walking, biking, running or hiking.
