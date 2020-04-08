Mankato Department of Public Safety reminds public of social distancing and recreational fire safety

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s getting to be the time of year when a lot of people would typically have recreational fires.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety is reminding people to follow social distancing guidelines and remember the stay at home executive order.
Other recreational fire reminders include that fire pits must be 25 feet away from buildings.
Materials allowed include wood or charcoal.
Someone must also be near the fire until it is completely extinguished.
“One of the things that we’re going to emphasize though is if people do participate in a recreational fire, is to make sure they’re doing the social distancing, so trying to keep it just to family in the house," Associate Director Dan Schisel, with the Mankato Department of Public Safety, said.
The department also reminds the public that treated lumber materials, construction debris, grass, garbage, plastic or waste materials are not allowed to be burned in recreational fires.
People should also use clean wood with a maximum wood pile that is two feet high by three feet in diameter.
For more on recreational fire safety, click here.
