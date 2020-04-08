Minnesota COVID-19 Action Team launches to combat unlawful activity relating to pandemic

MINNESOTA. (KEYC) - Minnesota Leaders announced the creation of the Minnesota COVID-19 Action Team (MCAT), an initiative aiming to investigate and prosecute unlawful activity relating to the pandemic.
“Together with the existence and support and connection with the public, we are going to be able to put ourselves in the best position to stop the fraudsters, the price gougers, the deceptive folks, the cyber thieves, these kind of folks that sadly do come out at a crisis time like this," said Minnesota Attorney General Ellingson.
And amid waiting for tax returns and stimulus checks, U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald warns people to not fall for the scams asking for IRS scams, like robo-calls demanding your social security number.
“People need to understand the IRS will never contact you by email or phone. They will deposit your checks directly into your account or send you a paper a check. But do not answer those robo calls,” said Attorney MacDonald.
The MCAT urges the public to report any COVID-19-related, scams, hate crimes, cyber crimes or other unlawful activity to the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office as a for such reports or complaints. These reports will be shared with the MCAT and its law-enforcement partner.
Minnesotans with complaints can call the Attorney General’s office at (651) 296-3353 or (800) 657-3787, or file an official complaint online here.
