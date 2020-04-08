Minnesota State’s Gerard inks deal with AHL’s Colorado Eagles

(KEYC) — The Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League (AHL) announced Tuesday that they have signed former Minnesota State Maverick Charlie Gerard to a two-way AHL contract for the 2020-21 season.
Gerard was a four-time letter winner with the Mavericks and finished his career in Mankato with 30 goals, 40 assists, 70 points and 121 games played.
The Rocky River, Ohio, native was named a WCHA All-Academic honoree after the 2019-20 season.
In his final season with Minnesota State, Gerard tallied a career-high 13 goals, including three game-winning goals and five power play goals, and 17 assists.
