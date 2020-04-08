Minnesota State’s Gerard inks deal with AHL’s Colorado Eagles

The Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League (AHL) announced Tuesday that they have signed former Minnesota State Maverick Charlie Gerard to a two-way AHL contract for the 2020-21 season. (Source: Minnesota State Athletics)
April 7, 2020

Gerard was a four-time letter winner with the Mavericks and finished his career in Mankato with 30 goals, 40 assists, 70 points and 121 games played.

The Rocky River, Ohio, native was named a WCHA All-Academic honoree after the 2019-20 season.

In his final season with Minnesota State, Gerard tallied a career-high 13 goals, including three game-winning goals and five power play goals, and 17 assists.

