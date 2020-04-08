Minnesota State’s Parno up for national award

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Despite having a shortened season, the MSU women’s track and field squad qualified a number of athletes to the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships.
Six of those athletes were coached by assistant coach Chris Parno, whose one of three finalists up for the USTFCCCA Women’s Assistant Coach of the Year award.
“Those awards are definitely testaments to the group, it takes quite a bit to get a group of our size through. We have an awesome coaching staff here at MSU, we had a successful year. We had a couple freshman come in that were really high ranked. Having the relay in there was important as well. This is the first year that it’s all voted. Usually, it’s after the national meet, there is a vote, but then you have the national meet to think about it. It’s something I’ll cherish, but we have plenty of work to do the next couple of years and hopefully, the athletes will be up there as well,” said Parno.
West Texas A&M’s Ryan Gibson and Indianapolis’ Brad Robinson are also finalists for this year’s award.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.