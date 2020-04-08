55% of Minnesotans respond to 2020 census

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - More than half of Minnesotans are doing their part in responding to the 2020 census.
Data from the united states census bureau finds 55 percent of Minnesota households have responded to the census online, by mail or by phone.
That exceeds the national response rate of 45 percent. Cities use demographic data to help plan for the future. Population determines how much funding is allocated to cities for roads, bridges, clinics, fire stations, and schools. At the state level, the number of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives is based on population.
