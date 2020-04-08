MN Board of Animal Health: some animals may be tested for COVID-19

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a tiger at a New York City zoo tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, The Minnesota Board of Animal Health says it has received an influx of questions about animals being tested for COVID-19.
Officials say public and animal health officials may decide to test certain animals showing signs of illness and that are known to have been exposed to the virus on a case by case basis. However, they say routine testing of companion animals is not recommended at this time.
