MNsure’s special enrollment period only weeks away as COVID-19 continues to spread
By Ryan Sjoberg | April 8, 2020 at 8:58 PM CDT - Updated April 8 at 9:00 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — This year was the first time in years there was no tax penalty for not having health insurance.

As a result, many people opted out to save some money, a decision some are regretting as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

In response, MNsure has opened a special enrollment period now through April 23, stating every Minnesotan deserves the security of health insurance during this time.

“Right now, with COVID-19 going around, which is highly infectious, you know a lot of people don’t need hospital treatment for COVID-19 even if you get it, but in case you do, it’s great to have health insurance as an option because many of us will contract the virus in some way,” explained Mandy Gault, director of marketing and development at Open Door Health Center.

Anyone who would like assistance applying for health insurance through MNsure is encouraged to visit MNsure’s website for additional information.

COVID-19 Emergency Special Enrollment Period / MNsure

MNsure is offering a special enrollment period (SEP) for qualified individuals who are currently without insurance in response to the potential growth of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases. This SEP will allow uninsured individuals 30 days to enroll in health insurance coverage through MNsure. This SEP runs Monday, March 23 through Tuesday, April 21.

