MNsure’s special enrollment period only weeks away as COVID-19 continues to spread

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — This year was the first time in years there was no tax penalty for not having health insurance.
As a result, many people opted out to save some money, a decision some are regretting as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
In response, MNsure has opened a special enrollment period now through April 23, stating every Minnesotan deserves the security of health insurance during this time.
“Right now, with COVID-19 going around, which is highly infectious, you know a lot of people don’t need hospital treatment for COVID-19 even if you get it, but in case you do, it’s great to have health insurance as an option because many of us will contract the virus in some way,” explained Mandy Gault, director of marketing and development at Open Door Health Center.
Anyone who would like assistance applying for health insurance through MNsure is encouraged to visit MNsure’s website for additional information.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.