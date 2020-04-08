Officials notify public of two registered sex offenders moving to New Ulm

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of New Ulm notifies the public of two registered sex offenders that have moved into the community.
24-year-old Colten Camacho is considered a level three sex offender. He was convicted of three counts of prostitution last year after officials say he had criminal sexual contact with three known teenage females. Once he is released on April 13, authorities say he will have intensive supervision while at his new address at the 1700 block of Oakwood Avenue in New Ulm.
In a separate case, 48-year-old Dino Bastian was convicted in 2008 of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct after engaging in sexual contact with a known female child. He has served his prison sentence and has moved to the vicinity of Broadway Street North and 13 Street North in New Ulm.
