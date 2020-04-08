One of the nation’s largest behavioral health and substance use disorder providers uses tele-health during COVID-19 crisis

(KEYC) - Mental health and substance abuse resources are vital in a time where health professionals say anxiety has increased.
To continue reaching its 40-thousand people in the state of Minnesota each month, one of the nation’s largest mental health centers, Nystrom & Associates, has moved to tele-health.
Nystrom & Associates now gives its patients the choice of video or phone appointments.
Amidst Gov. Walz’s stay at home order, mental health services are seen as crucial in maintaining a stable society, to limit increases in substance abuse, suicide, and mental health hospitalization.
CEO and president Brian Nystrom says, advice for COVID-19 related anxieties is centered on understanding that anxiety is a fear of the unknown, also maintaining personal health and routine, and limiting catastrophic thinking.
“I would advise them to not do catastrophic thinking right, try not to go there. Rather, acknowledge that this is real, that coronavirus is real. I would say, try to base how you’re looking at it by facts, so what are the numbers, what are the percentages, try to be fact based, and believe that we will all get through it in time,” CEO and president of Nystrom & Associates, Brian Nystrom said.
To further provide support, Nystrom & Associates has made “advice videos” ranging in advice for coping with COVID, being at home, interacting with your kids/spouse, and more.
