Shane Zylstra named to All-Decade Second Team by D2Football.com

(KEYC) — Minnesota State senior Shane Zylstra was named to the D2Football.com All-Decade Second Team Tuesday for his efforts during his collegiate career.
The Spicer, Minnesota, native finished his career as Minnesota State’s all-time career leader in receptions (227), receiving yards (4,297) and touchdown receptions (54).
In addition, Zylstra also became the Mavericks’ single-season leader in receptions (81), touchdown receptions (18) and receiving yards (1,676) during his senior season.
During his four year at Mankato, Zylstra earned seven All-American honors, including AP All-American First Team honors in for his performances during the 2019 season.
To be eligible for the D2Football.com All-Decade Team, a student-athlete must have played during any season from 2010 to 2019, but must have completed his eligibility prior to the 2020 season. In addition, he must also have been named a D2Football.com All-American during that time period.
The D2Football.com All-Decade Team was selected by the staff of D2Football.com, with input from coaches across the country.
