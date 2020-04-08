Smith: Minnesotans can expect COVID-19 relief funds ‘soon’

(KEYC) — In late March, the COVID-19 Relief Package was passed, doling out about $2 trillion across America.
Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) says Minnesotans can soon expect to receive direct help for working families, small businesses, clinics and hospitals and direct payments via direct deposit or the mail.
Passed in late March, Smith says that while a major challenge is pushing through the federal bureaucracy, funds are starting to be distributed.
“I’m glad to see the administration is improving their implementation and I think we are starting to see some of those loan applications going through and that is a big deal because it is a forgivable loan for small businesses under 500 employees to cover their labor costs, rent and utilities for the first eight weeks,” Smith explained.
Smith went on to say the U.S. Senate is working now on an additional package that would assist small businesses, health care facilities and other sectors affected by the pandemic.
