Construction crews put final touches on New Ulm Gateway Project

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Construction crews are preparing to put some finishing touches on the New Ulm Gateway Project.
The project began back in 2017, meant to address intersection safety, aging bridges, poor pavement conditions and occasional road flooding around New Ulm. Landscaping is expected to take place next week, weather permitting. On the bridge, finishing work will be completed, as well as work on the stone veneer. Drivers should be aware of some minor short-term shoulder and lane closures throughout the week.
MnDOT crews will be following guidance from the CDC to maintain social distancing while working.
