DFL members introduce COVID-19 election proposal

(KEYC) — State DFL members introduced a plan Thursday they say ensures Minnesotans the opportunity vote without the risk of contracting COVID-19.
One key part of the plan is to make it easier to vote by mail this election.
To achieve this, every registered voter would receive an absentee ballot.
The plan also proposes mailing an absentee registration form to all eligible voters not registered. All ballots postmarked by election day would be accepted.
Also included in the proposal, the state would provide ballot drop boxes to reduce in-person interaction.
“In southern Minnesota, we’re concerned about rural communities, the elderly, people with disabilities and the effect of COVID-19 on the ability to get to the ballot box,” Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL – North Mankato) said. “We should not have Minnesotans have to choose between their health and their right to vote.”
The plan would allow voters to cast their ballot in-person for 46 days prior to Election Day and make sure there are more polling places available to voters to reduce the number of people waiting in line at each location.
This comes days after primary voters in Wisconsin waited hours to vote at crowded polling places, with some voters choosing to stay home and others claiming they never received an absentee ballot.
