Hy-Vee to offer curbside meals at more than 200 locations

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KEYC) — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Thursday that customers will be able to order curbside meals-to-go online at more than 200 locations companywide.
Through Hy-Vee’s Mealtime To Go offerings, customers can order hot, prepared foods, along with take-and-bake meals. Meals include selections from Asian, Hickory House, sandwiches, breakfast, sushi and take-and-bake items.
In addition, many meals will come with one side option included.
The company said that meals will be available for free pick up in as little as 30 minutes and can also be scheduled for a future pick up time.
Customers interested in participating in this Hy-Vee offer can visit Hy-Vee.com/mealtime to order. In addition, customers can order through the Hy-Vee Aisles Online application.
A company spokesperson said that options will vary based on offerings at each Hy-Vee location.
Once a customer’s order has been confirmed, they will receive a confirmation email with a designated phone number to call once they arrive at their local Hy-Vee store for pick up.
