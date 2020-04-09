MDH confirms first COVID-19 related death in Nicollet County

NICOLLET COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Health reported Thursday the first confirmed death of a Nicollet County resident to COVID-19.
The Nicollet County resident who passed away was in their 90s.
Our hearts go out to the family of the patient who died,” Nicollet County Health and Human Services Director Cassandra Sassenberg said. “As COVID-19 continues to spread in Minnesota, we must all do what we can to keep each other safe, especially those who are most vulnerable.”
“As we know, there are some important holidays and nicer weather approaching,” said Bree Allen, Nicollet County’s Health promotion and prevention supervisor. “This is a time many of us travel to see family and friends and socialize outside. This situation, unfortunately, serves as a reminder of the importance of limiting those interactions. It isn’t just about protecting ourselves. It’s about helping and protecting other people.”
Nicollet County and the Minnesota Department of Health encourage anyone who may be at high risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus to consider the available options, such as a community hotline, in their communities before exposing themselves in public.
Visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s COVID-19 website for additional information on how to protect yourself from this disease.
