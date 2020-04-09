MnDOT to host virtual open house to discuss construction in St. Peter

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT holds a virtual open house Thursday night on plans for a construction project in St. Peter.
The project, which would begin in 2023, targets the intersections of Highways 169 and 22, and Highways 169 and 99 on the south side of St. Peter.
During the online public meeting, MnDOT officials will explain the different concepts being considered and answer questions via live chat. The meeting takes place at 5 p.m. To join the open house discussion, visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/317118797
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.